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News Report 5 - Super Toxic Batches and High Variability in COVID Vaccines
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90 views • January 17, 2022
Reporting the findings of Craig Paardekooper and Team Enigma in determining the variability between batches of all 3 major vaccines in the US and the highly toxic loads in some batches, by examining the adverse event and death report data in the CDC VAERS database to date..
Print report with video and pdf links: https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/01/03/super-toxic-batches-and-excessive-variability-found-in-pfizer-moderna-and-janssen-vaccines-by-data-analysis-of-cdc-vaers-find-out-how-toxic-your-batch-is/
LINKS FOR MORE:
ALSO SEE:
News Report 4 | High Signal of Harm from COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pNXCqyELhDKq/
News Report 3 | Nov 23, 2021 | They're Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yGA4CRhoNHjs/
News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Call for Halt to COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qTAtWP7wNRu/
Report 270 | Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, Moderna Investigator, Others on COVID Vaccine Safety & Dangers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bezDRzBfVPT/
Report 242: Public Ed-mRNA Vaccines in Focus: "Safe & Effective" or Russian Roulette with your life?/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQrpBSffwwTr/
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK SO IT CAN CONTINUE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Print report with video and pdf links: https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/01/03/super-toxic-batches-and-excessive-variability-found-in-pfizer-moderna-and-janssen-vaccines-by-data-analysis-of-cdc-vaers-find-out-how-toxic-your-batch-is/
LINKS FOR MORE:
ALSO SEE:
News Report 4 | High Signal of Harm from COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pNXCqyELhDKq/
News Report 3 | Nov 23, 2021 | They're Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yGA4CRhoNHjs/
News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Call for Halt to COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qTAtWP7wNRu/
Report 270 | Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, Moderna Investigator, Others on COVID Vaccine Safety & Dangers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bezDRzBfVPT/
Report 242: Public Ed-mRNA Vaccines in Focus: "Safe & Effective" or Russian Roulette with your life?/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQrpBSffwwTr/
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK SO IT CAN CONTINUE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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