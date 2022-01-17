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News Report 5 - Super Toxic Batches and High Variability in COVID Vaccines
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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90 views • January 17, 2022
Reporting the findings of Craig Paardekooper and Team Enigma in determining the variability between batches of all 3 major vaccines in the US and the highly toxic loads in some batches, by examining the adverse event and death report data in the CDC VAERS database to date..

Print report with video and pdf links: https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/01/03/super-toxic-batches-and-excessive-variability-found-in-pfizer-moderna-and-janssen-vaccines-by-data-analysis-of-cdc-vaers-find-out-how-toxic-your-batch-is/

LINKS FOR MORE:

ALSO SEE:

News Report 4 | High Signal of Harm from COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pNXCqyELhDKq/

News Report 3 | Nov 23, 2021 | They're Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yGA4CRhoNHjs/

News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Call for Halt to COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qTAtWP7wNRu/

Report 270 | Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, Moderna Investigator, Others on COVID Vaccine Safety & Dangers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bezDRzBfVPT/

Report 242: Public Ed-mRNA Vaccines in Focus: "Safe & Effective" or Russian Roulette with your life?/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQrpBSffwwTr/

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FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble

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CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
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Keywords
modernapfizerjanssenvaccine-variabilitysupertoxicbatches
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