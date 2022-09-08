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9/7/2022 Miles Guo: The purposes for Xi's visit this time are to announce that the CCP will serve as the mediator to facilitate the reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine and to promise Russia, Ukraine, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization that Communist China will cover all the costs of reconstruction and the economic losses of the entire St. Petersburg gang, with the premise being pushing the RMB and its payment system in these countries