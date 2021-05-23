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The Best Enemies Money Can Buy: An Interview with Prof Antony C Sutton
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
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20 views • May 23, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTDvLmEBESY
Channel: LibertyInOurTime
9 Jun 2012
The late Professor Antony C. Sutton proves conclusively that the United States financed the economic and military development of the Soviet Union. Without this aid, financed by U.S. taxpayers, there would be no significant Soviet military threat, for there would be no Soviet economy to support the Soviet military machine, let alone sophisticated military equipment. This interview was conducted by Dr. Stanley Monteith in the early 1980s.

If you find this video interesting, please check out the documentary "The Great Pretense: How To Finance Communism While Ostensibly Opposing It": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9ws3...

Books by Antony C. Sutton available online:

Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution
http://tinyurl.com/orvzw

National Suicide: Military Aid to the Soviet Union
http://tinyurl.com/8wvxgsz

The Best Enemy Money Can Buy
http://tinyurl.com/947gunc

Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development (Volume 1) 1917 to 1930
http://tinyurl.com/9npwtwf

Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development (Volume 2) 1930 to 1945
http://tinyurl.com/9may5h5

Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development (Volume 3) 1945 to 1965
http://tinyurl.com/8tnsa3w

Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler
http://tinyurl.com/ev3rp

Related links:

Building Communism
http://tinyurl.com/9y8o3wo

Building the Evil Empire
http://tinyurl.com/97lwhpm

The East Came West
http://tinyurl.com/9t9jg5e

The Looters
http://tinyurl.com/9chw4bg

Aid and Trade Treachery: Building an Enemy
http://tinyurl.com/8pg33ex

From Major Jordan's Diaries
http://tinyurl.com/8uab4zk

East Minus West = Zero: Russia's Debt to the Western World, 862-1962
http://tinyurl.com/9t56s4k

Birds of a Feather: American and Soviet Traders Are Flocking Together
http://tinyurl.com/9jpqhv6

Communist China: Made in the U.S.A.
http://tinyurl.com/8o32arr

Betraying China
http://tinyurl.com/8n6aasg

Castro's Cuba: Made in the U.S.A.
http://tinyurl.com/9ashwt8

The Convergence Connection
http://tinyurl.com/9232b37

No Accident: The Continuing Betrayal of American Interests Is a Matter of Policy
http://tinyurl.com/c9aqe52

Sowing Salt: Disarmament and the New World Order
http://tinyurl.com/8hnnmmz
Keywords
wall streetantony c sutton
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