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The Best Enemies Money Can Buy: An Interview with Prof Antony C Sutton
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20 views • May 23, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTDvLmEBESY
Channel: LibertyInOurTime
9 Jun 2012
The late Professor Antony C. Sutton proves conclusively that the United States financed the economic and military development of the Soviet Union. Without this aid, financed by U.S. taxpayers, there would be no significant Soviet military threat, for there would be no Soviet economy to support the Soviet military machine, let alone sophisticated military equipment. This interview was conducted by Dr. Stanley Monteith in the early 1980s.
If you find this video interesting, please check out the documentary "The Great Pretense: How To Finance Communism While Ostensibly Opposing It": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9ws3...
Books by Antony C. Sutton available online:
Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution
http://tinyurl.com/orvzw
National Suicide: Military Aid to the Soviet Union
http://tinyurl.com/8wvxgsz
The Best Enemy Money Can Buy
http://tinyurl.com/947gunc
Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development (Volume 1) 1917 to 1930
http://tinyurl.com/9npwtwf
Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development (Volume 2) 1930 to 1945
http://tinyurl.com/9may5h5
Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development (Volume 3) 1945 to 1965
http://tinyurl.com/8tnsa3w
Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler
http://tinyurl.com/ev3rp
Related links:
Building Communism
http://tinyurl.com/9y8o3wo
Building the Evil Empire
http://tinyurl.com/97lwhpm
The East Came West
http://tinyurl.com/9t9jg5e
The Looters
http://tinyurl.com/9chw4bg
Aid and Trade Treachery: Building an Enemy
http://tinyurl.com/8pg33ex
From Major Jordan's Diaries
http://tinyurl.com/8uab4zk
East Minus West = Zero: Russia's Debt to the Western World, 862-1962
http://tinyurl.com/9t56s4k
Birds of a Feather: American and Soviet Traders Are Flocking Together
http://tinyurl.com/9jpqhv6
Communist China: Made in the U.S.A.
http://tinyurl.com/8o32arr
Betraying China
http://tinyurl.com/8n6aasg
Castro's Cuba: Made in the U.S.A.
http://tinyurl.com/9ashwt8
The Convergence Connection
http://tinyurl.com/9232b37
No Accident: The Continuing Betrayal of American Interests Is a Matter of Policy
http://tinyurl.com/c9aqe52
Sowing Salt: Disarmament and the New World Order
http://tinyurl.com/8hnnmmz
Channel: LibertyInOurTime
9 Jun 2012
The late Professor Antony C. Sutton proves conclusively that the United States financed the economic and military development of the Soviet Union. Without this aid, financed by U.S. taxpayers, there would be no significant Soviet military threat, for there would be no Soviet economy to support the Soviet military machine, let alone sophisticated military equipment. This interview was conducted by Dr. Stanley Monteith in the early 1980s.
If you find this video interesting, please check out the documentary "The Great Pretense: How To Finance Communism While Ostensibly Opposing It": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9ws3...
Books by Antony C. Sutton available online:
Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution
http://tinyurl.com/orvzw
National Suicide: Military Aid to the Soviet Union
http://tinyurl.com/8wvxgsz
The Best Enemy Money Can Buy
http://tinyurl.com/947gunc
Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development (Volume 1) 1917 to 1930
http://tinyurl.com/9npwtwf
Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development (Volume 2) 1930 to 1945
http://tinyurl.com/9may5h5
Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development (Volume 3) 1945 to 1965
http://tinyurl.com/8tnsa3w
Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler
http://tinyurl.com/ev3rp
Related links:
Building Communism
http://tinyurl.com/9y8o3wo
Building the Evil Empire
http://tinyurl.com/97lwhpm
The East Came West
http://tinyurl.com/9t9jg5e
The Looters
http://tinyurl.com/9chw4bg
Aid and Trade Treachery: Building an Enemy
http://tinyurl.com/8pg33ex
From Major Jordan's Diaries
http://tinyurl.com/8uab4zk
East Minus West = Zero: Russia's Debt to the Western World, 862-1962
http://tinyurl.com/9t56s4k
Birds of a Feather: American and Soviet Traders Are Flocking Together
http://tinyurl.com/9jpqhv6
Communist China: Made in the U.S.A.
http://tinyurl.com/8o32arr
Betraying China
http://tinyurl.com/8n6aasg
Castro's Cuba: Made in the U.S.A.
http://tinyurl.com/9ashwt8
The Convergence Connection
http://tinyurl.com/9232b37
No Accident: The Continuing Betrayal of American Interests Is a Matter of Policy
http://tinyurl.com/c9aqe52
Sowing Salt: Disarmament and the New World Order
http://tinyurl.com/8hnnmmz
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