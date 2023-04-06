Crypto Gift Message Generator App

Send a custom cryptocurrency gift message to your friends to spread the word about crypto and to have fun. This app will create for you the gift message as a text message image and human voice recording which can both be downloaded to your device.
You can then send the message as a standalone gift, or you can send it together with any other gift you like related to cryptocurrency such as cryptocurrency coins/ tokens, NFT's, images, videos, webpages or website links of interesting websites.
Or simply send your friends a link to this video with the message as a sample.
The links to download the app (for android and iOS) can be found at:
https://bitgoldwallet.com/downloads.html
