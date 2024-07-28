BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Says "I'm NOT A Christian" on Live TV - July 26, 2024
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
158 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
1687 views • 9 months ago

Three months ago, Brandon Biggs said he received a word from “the lord” regarding the Trump assassination attempt that occurred on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Here is the evidence based on a July 26, 2024 Trump speech at Turning Point in West Palm Beach, FL that Biggs is a 100% false prophet, and you should avoid Steve Cioccolanti and everyone else that he associates with... lest you come under the influence of the kundalini spirit of divination that he is using!


Watch Part 1 of this investigation HERE:

https://youtu.be/0sLjR3-OzmQ


Watch Part 2 of this investigation HERE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WjFx5Ddss4


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Keywords
prophecydonald trumpbreaking newsend timeslast days2024assassinationprophetbulletsprophetsfalse prophetsteve cioccolantibullettrump prophecyfalse prophecymortalhead woundbrandon biggssaturday july 13discover ministriesviral prophecy videoshot earinjuriedgrabs eargrabbing ear
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy