❗️UKR Video of the Attack by Ukrainian Unmanned Kamikaze Boat on the Russian Black Sea Fleet Patrol Ship, "Sergey Kotov"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

❗️Video of the attack of Ukrainian unmanned kamikaze boats on the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship of project 22160 “Sergey Kotov” .

The footage shows that the drones are being fired upon, including from the “main caliber” - the 76.2 mm AK-176MA artillery mount, after which the recording is interrupted, which indicates the destruction of the drone.

MOD said this:

⚡️On 14 September, an AFU unmanned speedboat was detected and neutralised in the Black Sea by the Black Sea Fleet naval aviation.

 Russian Defence Ministry 

