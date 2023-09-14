❗️UKR Video of the Attack by Ukrainian Unmanned Kamikaze Boat on the Russian Black Sea Fleet Patrol Ship, “Sergey Kotov”

❗️Video of the attack of Ukrainian unmanned kamikaze boats on the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship of project 22160 “Sergey Kotov” .
The footage shows that the drones are being fired upon, including from the “main caliber” - the 76.2 mm AK-176MA artillery mount, after which the recording is interrupted, which indicates the destruction of the drone.
MOD said this:
⚡️On 14 September, an AFU unmanned speedboat was detected and neutralised in the Black Sea by the Black Sea Fleet naval aviation.
Russian Defence Ministry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.