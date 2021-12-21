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Murdering COVID Patients in the Name of Treatment
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87688 views • December 21, 2021
Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD is a heroic physician who, earlier than most other medical doctors throughout the world, was so appalled by the failure to treat COVID-19 patients that she became a COVID treating physician. Having founded the Truth for Health Foundation, with Peter McCullough, MD MPH as Chief Medical Advisor, she has now found herself confronted with the tragic and horrific reality of COVID patients dying due to neglect and bad treatment in hospitals throughout the U.S. and elsewhere. Many of these treatment centers seem so intent on murdering their patients that they refuse court orders to treat with routine antiviral therapies like steroids as well specific treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Incentivized by high reimbursement payments for treating dying COVID patients and by using potentially deadly treatments like ventilators and remdesivir, the doctors and hospitals have descended into unethical, corrupt medical practices.
These chilling stories highlight the culture of death into which American society is descending. They led our interview to examine the global predators and progressive ideologues who are driving otherwise sane physicians and honorable institutions to kill their patients through a combination of neglect, mistreatment and, at times, deadly interventions. This is an interview that should become a shot heard around the world to alert humanity to the ongoing destruction of Western civilization in the name of treating COVID-19.
Visit the Truth for Health Foundation here: https://www.truthforhealth.org/
Visit Dr. Vliet's Vive! Life Center here: https://vivelifecenter.com/
Buy the Breggins' book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey at
https://www.WeAreThePrey.com or online bookstores everywhere.
These chilling stories highlight the culture of death into which American society is descending. They led our interview to examine the global predators and progressive ideologues who are driving otherwise sane physicians and honorable institutions to kill their patients through a combination of neglect, mistreatment and, at times, deadly interventions. This is an interview that should become a shot heard around the world to alert humanity to the ongoing destruction of Western civilization in the name of treating COVID-19.
Visit the Truth for Health Foundation here: https://www.truthforhealth.org/
Visit Dr. Vliet's Vive! Life Center here: https://vivelifecenter.com/
Buy the Breggins' book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey at
https://www.WeAreThePrey.com or online bookstores everywhere.
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