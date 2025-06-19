No Recall of Vaccine Hot Lots that Cause Death.mp4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mini-documentary ( 1994) about parents whose Son was brain damaged following DPT vaccination. The parent advocacy group NVIC confronted the FDA but were told that the number of deaths or injuries associated with a particular vaccine lot is confidential. Additionally, the FDA says that the deaths are likely due to SIDS which is not related to vaccination. That is false as every case of SIDS has occurred within a few days of a vaccination.