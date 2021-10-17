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The testimonies project the movie (Israeli covid vaccine victims)
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80 views • October 17, 2021
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YouTube title: The testimonies project the movie
YouTube channel: הקולות הלפידים וכל השופרות (English title from Hebrew is "The torches and all the Shofars")
FYI: this video had 154,078 views on YouTube as of this 10/16/21 upload to brighteon
for more info. please visit the Israeli People's Committee at https://www.the-people-committee.com
Fight censorship. Please share this content with others and repost (with these credits) on as many platforms as you can. Remember that free speech is a fundamental human right.
YouTube title: The testimonies project the movie
YouTube channel: הקולות הלפידים וכל השופרות (English title from Hebrew is "The torches and all the Shofars")
FYI: this video had 154,078 views on YouTube as of this 10/16/21 upload to brighteon
for more info. please visit the Israeli People's Committee at https://www.the-people-committee.com
Fight censorship. Please share this content with others and repost (with these credits) on as many platforms as you can. Remember that free speech is a fundamental human right.
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