This Is Not Over

“All the democratic circles in America and Europe, in particular the
Italian intelligence agency, know very well that the catastrophic attack
was planned and carried out by the American CIA and Mossad, with the
help of the Zionist world, to accuse the Arab countries and to persuade
the Western powers to go into Iraq and Afghanistan.”
- former Italian President Francesco Cossiga (quoted in Corriere della Sera, 2007)
