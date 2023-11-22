This Is Not Over

Create New Account
The Prisoner
276 views
Published 13 hours ago

“All the democratic circles in America and Europe, in particular the Italian intelligence agency, know very well that the catastrophic attack was planned and carried out by the American CIA and Mossad, with the help of the Zionist world, to accuse the Arab countries and to persuade the Western powers to go into Iraq and Afghanistan.”
- former Italian President Francesco Cossiga (quoted in Corriere della Sera, 2007)

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
9-11we are changelarry silversteinlucky larry

