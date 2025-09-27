Why did a number of Western govts wait so long to announce their recognition of the State of Palestine? - Lavrov, clip 4

Why did a number of Western governments wait so long to announce their recognition of the State of Palestine? — Lavrov

It seems they hoped that soon, by the time the General Assembly session convened, there would be nothing and no one left to recognize.

Adding: Africa and the Global South are experiencing an awakening today — Lavrov

"We propose to declare December 14 as the Day of Struggle Against Colonialism," said the Russian Foreign Minister.

Adding: Russia advocates for reforming the UN Security Council but at the same time "does not campaign for a revolution against anyone," Lavrov said.

The existing balance of power in the world is fundamentally different from what it was 80 years ago. The process of decolonization and other major upheavals have changed the political map of the planet. The global majority loudly asserts its rights. The SCO and BRICS play a special role as mechanisms for coordinating the interests of the countries of the Global South and East.

According to him, the new realities have not yet been properly reflected in the UN institutional system, and the issue of Security Council reform is especially important.

Russia advocates for its democratization exclusively through expanding the representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. We support the applications of Brazil and India for permanent "seats" on the Council while simultaneously correcting the historical injustice against Africa in the parameters agreed upon by the countries of the continent themselves.