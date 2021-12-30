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Honor God/Jesus Or Be Made Worse Than The Beast Of The Field
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3 views • December 30, 2021
Revelation 12:12
King James Version Bible
12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.
King James Version Bible
12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.
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