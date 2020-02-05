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Return Of The Jedi: Owen Shroyer Returns As Host Of The War Room - War Room Full Show
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52 views • February 05, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns to the War Room in epic fashion. Plenty of news and current developments to cover from Coronavirus to Democrats lying on Twitter to the new Social Media Censorship agenda to the latest development in Drag Queen Story Time to the Super Bowl Ass-Time show. Phone lines also get opened for the audience to weigh in on the topics from today's broadcast. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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