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Werribee Zoo
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50 views • March 28, 2021
I have recently visited Werribee Zoo (Australia). This is primarily an open plains zoo and to see half of the animals there visitors have to take a ride in a 'viewing' vehicle. This allows visitors to see the successful white rhino breeding program especially. It is a great place to have a picnic and look up occasionally and spot a gorilla on a distant hill. Lions and Cheaters can also be found there.
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