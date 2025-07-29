BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Is There A Lack Of Diversity In The Truth & Freedom Movement? Roundtable by Cynthia Mitchell
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 day ago

This was a really interesting & insightful discussion! Much respect to Cynthia for putting this together, inviting us on and preparing some proper questions for us regarding the title of the video and also some foundational clarity of definitions, since there's not always the right idea in people's minds when it comes to truth/freedom/movement.


The video was originally livestreamed on her Telegram channel, and uploaded on her yt channel Affirm Life Daily,  so subscribe to both for more cool content already established and future shows to come, which she opens up towards the end for questions & comments.


Show notes from her channel: To learn more about Natural Law visit https://www.affirmlifedaily.com. This video explores Natural Law with a focus on diversity in the Truth & Freedom Movement with Special Guests Marja West, Coach Sol & Derek Bartolacelli. We talk about many facets of the Truth & Freedom Movement, unity consciousness, women & people of color in the movement and much more. This video discusses the following questions:


What is diversity?


What constitutes the Truth & Freedom Movement?


Why do you see less women and people of color involved in the Movement?


How do we bring more diversity to the Movement?


Links to everyone's personal platforms below

AFFIRM LIFE DAILY:

https://www.affirmlifedaily.com

https://t.me/affirmlifedaily

https://www.instagram.com/affirmlifedaily

https://www.tiktok.com/@affirmlifedaily

JOIN THE MOVEMENT:

https://farmfresh247.com/

https://www.collectivelysustainable.org

Connect With Coach Sol

https://linktr.ee/ufuluchild

Connect With Marja West

https://www.lovetruthandbeauty.com/

Connect With Derek Bartolacelli

https://taplink.cc/derekbartolacelli

PEACE

Keywords
freedomworldtruthmovementdiversitylack of
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy