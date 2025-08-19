❝Those of us in the Gaza Tribunal have welcomed the Turkish government's condemnation of the Gaza genocide, which has been more consistent and more powerful and influential than almost any other government❞





The Gaza Tribunal called for an urgent international armed intervention to stop what it described as Israel’s 'most lethal phase of genocide' in Gaza, warning that failure to act would mark 'an historic failure of humanity' http://v.aa.com.tr/3662472