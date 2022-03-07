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Is there an Esoteric meaning of the 2030 Agenda 2030 Date?
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603 views • March 07, 2022
Some Bible scholars think 2030 represents the 2000 year death of Christ. Does the said date of 2030 really mock Christ as Lucifer's time to be the great counterfeit? A white paper I recently read thinks Christ died 30 AD with some Bible evidence. I'm not so sure but I'm sure the elite know exactly when Christ died.
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Is there an Esoteric meaning of the 2030 Agenda 2030 Date?
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
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Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
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Is there an Esoteric meaning of the 2030 Agenda 2030 Date?
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