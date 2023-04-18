Create New Account
Caroline Mansfield's research on the Photonic Shield square and card for EMF/EMR protection
Published 21 hours ago

Caroline Mansfield’s research non the Photonic Shield Square and Photonic Shield Card. These are used to protect yourself from EMF and EMR.


If you want to read the full reports and watch the videos you will find them here:
https://photonic.global/research/ref/adrian/


If you decide to buy some of the squares and cards and want to get 20% off your purchases please enter Adrian20 at checkout.  This offer is time limited to expire 23 April, 2023. 


The web page with my other videos and links can be found here:

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2023/04/11/this-is-what-emr-and-emf-is-doing-to-your-blood-right-now-and-what-you-can-do-about-it/

