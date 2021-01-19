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Ep. 2381a - Economic Foundation Built, Time Is Up For The Central Bank
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202 views • January 19, 2021
Ep. 2381a - Economic Foundation Built, Time Is Up For The Central Bank
Rothschild Crime Syndicate Is Finished!
The time has come, Trump and the patriots have built the foundation for the next economy. An economy without the [CB], this has been planned a long time ago. The [CB] is losing control and now it is time to take back our economic future.
Rothschild Crime Syndicate Is Finished!
The time has come, Trump and the patriots have built the foundation for the next economy. An economy without the [CB], this has been planned a long time ago. The [CB] is losing control and now it is time to take back our economic future.
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