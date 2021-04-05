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Dr Peter McCullough, MD testifies to Texas Senate HHS Committee
Tiger Talks
Tiger Talks
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362 views • April 05, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough is a consultant cardiologist and Vice Chief of Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, TX. He is a Principal Faculty in internal medicine for the Texas A & M University Health Sciences Centre.
Dr. McCullough is an internationally recognized authority on the role of chronic kidney disease as a cardiovascular risk state with over 1000 publications and over 500 citations in the National Library of Medicine.
He is the most published scientist in the history of his field.
When the COVID crisis hit, Dr. McCullough began studying the medical literature to find treatments, and began to treat his patients with current drugs “off label,” because his patients who were testing positive for COVID were sent home from the hospitals and told to wait two weeks, with no treatment options.
Dr. McCullough was then the lead author in a study published in the American Journal of Medicine that summarized existing drugs already approved and in the market that had success in treating COVID-19 patients.
At that time, according to Dr. McCullough, there were over 50,000 papers on COVID in the peer-reviewed literature, and none of them dealt with how doctors are supposed to treat COVID.
After publication, it became the most cited study dealing with COVID, and people were contacting Dr. McCullough from all over the world seeking help in treating COVID patients.
He took a few slides from his presentation and decided to publish a YouTube video on it, to help spread the word that there were effective treatments for COVID.
It soon went viral, as could be expected when one of the most respected doctors in the world was presenting effective treatments of COVID, and within about a week YouTube took it down, stating that it violated the terms of their community.
All of this information was explained by Dr. McCullough recently in a Texas Health and Human Services Senate hearing (video below).
Keywords
zinctreatmentswuhan corona virustherapeuticszpachqc
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