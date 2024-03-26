Create New Account
Hot Dog! First Responders Use Plasma Cutter to Free Pup Stuck in Tire
Published 18 hours ago

Breitbart


Mar 26, 2024


How did he even get stuck like that?! Footage from Franklin Township in New Jersey shows firefighters and police using a plasma cutter to free a dog who had inexplicably gotten stuck inside of a tire.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/emOHpiSeDOc/

