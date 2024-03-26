Hot Dog! First Responders Use Plasma Cutter to Free Pup Stuck in Tire

Breitbart
Mar 26, 2024
How did he even get stuck like that?! Footage from Franklin Township in New Jersey shows firefighters and police using a plasma cutter to free a dog who had inexplicably gotten stuck inside of a tire.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/emOHpiSeDOc/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.