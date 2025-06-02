© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mary Phagan-Kean on Canadian RationalKeith: Seeking Justice for Mary Phagan, Toronto, May 21, 2025
7 views • 13 hours ago
Filmed on May 21, 2025, in Toronto, Canada, this video features Mary Phagan-Kean, great-niece of 13-year-old Mary Phagan, interviewed by Canadian RationalKeith. Phagan-Kean, author of The Murder of Little Mary Phagan, discusses the 1913 Leo Frank trial in Atlanta, where Frank was convicted of Phagan’s murder at the National Pencil Company, based on forensic evidence and Conley’s testimony. She addresses the Phagan family’s opposition to exoneration, citing trial evidence and rejecting Mann’s 1982 affidavit. The interview highlights the trial’s impact, including Frank’s 1915 lynching, the ADL’s founding, and the Ku Klux Klan’s resurgence, amid antisemitic tensions. Phagan-Kean critiques historical distortions by Frank’s supporters. As of May 31, 2025, at 08:21 PM EDT, the case remains debated, with the Georgia Innocence Project advocating for exoneration, opposed by Phagan’s family. X discussions show division, with some supporting Frank’s innocence, while others affirm the verdict.
Keywords
