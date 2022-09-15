Twitter Was Warned by FBI That It Employed Chinese Spy

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https://gnews.org/post/p1leu8c48
09/14/2022 Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Jessica Melugin and Maria Bartiromo talk about Twitter’s employment of Chinese Communist spies, and the security of large social media companies