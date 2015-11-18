[Nov 18, 2015] Dave Hijacks The Show: Flat Earth (!!adult language!!) [Deep Inside The Rabbit Hole] [Bill Keith Channel]

Here is one of Flat Earth Dave's earliest podcasts about flat earth and was the first full show since bringing up the topic two previous times. If you have not heard this one before it is a must listen! You will recognize many of Dave's early talking points that are still good ones in use to this day. Dave has referenced this episode many times over the past year or two of doing his interview blitzes and now it is time to hear it for yourself.



This took me way too long to get a proper slideshow added but I think you will enjoy it. The Flat Earth Awakening truly is a labor of love.



Original Show notes:

On this weeks Deep Inside The Rabbit Hole, Tim talks about how he believes humans have been on Mars and the guys discuss if aliens really exist. Flat Earth theory is discussed again as well as Dave's frequent chemtrail sightings



Original podcast:

https://soundcloud.com/ditrh/dave-hijacks-the-show-flat-earth



Also see:

https://tinyurl.com/FElinks

https://tinyurl.com/InfoWarURLs

All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com



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Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.



https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.



With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.



The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.



The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.



Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!



Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA



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science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education