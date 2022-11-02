【 G -Times NEWS】Himalaya Exchange Announces Soon to Be Launched Himalaya Euro

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https://gnews.org/articles/504750
Summary：On Oct 27th, Himalaya Exchange announced that Himalaya Euro (HEU), the new stable-coin, is coming soon! HEU is pegged to Euro and also 100% backed by Himalaya Reserve