Travis Decker Manhunt: Army Vet Accused After Tragic Loss of 3 Daughters
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
3 followers
0
57 views • 20 hours ago

Travis Decker Manhunt: Army Vet Accused After Tragic Loss of 3 Daughters

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Travis Decker, a former Army veteran and father, is the subject of a nationwide manhunt after his three daughters were found dead at a remote Washington campground. Neighbors describe a devoted dad changed by PTSD and hardship. Learn the full story, the timeline of events, and how the tragedy unfolded. If you or someone you know needs mental health support, text STRENGTH to 741-741.

#TravisDecker #Manhunt #TrueCrime #FamilyTragedy #PTSD #BreakingNews #AmberAlert #WashingtonNews #MentalHealthAwareness

ptsdbreaking newsamber alertmental health crisistravis deckerdecker manhuntwashington tragedymissing daughtersarmy veteran newsfamily tragedytrue crime 2025wenatchee newsrock island campgroundparental kidnapping
