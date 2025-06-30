© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Travis Decker Manhunt: Army Vet Accused After Tragic Loss of 3 Daughters
Description
Travis Decker, a former Army veteran and father, is the subject of a nationwide manhunt after his three daughters were found dead at a remote Washington campground. Neighbors describe a devoted dad changed by PTSD and hardship. Learn the full story, the timeline of events, and how the tragedy unfolded. If you or someone you know needs mental health support, text STRENGTH to 741-741.
Hashtags
#TravisDecker #Manhunt #TrueCrime #FamilyTragedy #PTSD #BreakingNews #AmberAlert #WashingtonNews #MentalHealthAwareness