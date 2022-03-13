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Kate Shemirani On Sulphur & COVID Now Considered Less Serious Than Flu
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42 views • March 13, 2022
The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to discuss the effects of sulphur, yes that's the English spelling of sulfur, on the body. Eating sulfur-rich foods can have a dramatic effect on your health. Kate provides some advice on what foods are good for this and how it effects your body. We also touch a bit on Ukraine, as well as how COVID has pretty much dropped to what we said it was when it began and that is that it is considered to be less serious now than the flu.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-on-sulphur-covid-now-considered-less-serious-than-flu-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-on-sulphur-covid-now-considered-less-serious-than-flu-video/
Grab your fulvic/humic acid and get 10% off with promo code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/black-gold-fulvic-humic-acid
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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