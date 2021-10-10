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Peter McCullough Interview Ivory Hecker Covid-19 Vaccine Issues Pfizer Seeks Federal Authorization
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82 views • October 10, 2021
Peter McCullough Interview Ivory Hecker Covid-19 Vaccine Issues Pfizer Seeks Federal Authorization
Ivory Hecker
https://www.facebook.com/IvoryHecker/videos/558839462020173
https://twitter.com/IvoryHecker/status/1446482249130647557
Dr. Peter McCullough on COVID Vaccines for Kids 5+
Pfizer seeks federal authorization for shots in 5-year-olds.
Wisconsin study shows viral load and transmissibility amongst vaccinated.
Full interview with Dr Peter McCullough: watch.ivoryhecker.com
Ivory Hecker
https://www.facebook.com/IvoryHecker/videos/558839462020173
https://twitter.com/IvoryHecker/status/1446482249130647557
Dr. Peter McCullough on COVID Vaccines for Kids 5+
Pfizer seeks federal authorization for shots in 5-year-olds.
Wisconsin study shows viral load and transmissibility amongst vaccinated.
Full interview with Dr Peter McCullough: watch.ivoryhecker.com
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