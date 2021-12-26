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Polluted By Gossip - Proverbs 26:22 (NIV)
22 The words of a gossip are like choice morsels;
they go down to the inmost parts.
Proverbs Club Commentary
When possible, avoid the gossiper to avoid the gossip.
Confront gossip whenever possible.
When gossip starts, either stop it or leave.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8s35zt
#words #gossip #choice_morsels #down #inmost_parts