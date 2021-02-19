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Pauls UFO video analysis and Topics - Mission to Mars + Fuel Cells Meta-Propulsion]-OT Chan Live#374
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61 views • February 19, 2021
#MissionToMars #UFOs #UFO #Aliens #thirdphaseofmoon #deception
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) Mission to Mars - The new Rover has Landed.. we just missed
the real time footage but reply some of it
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere)
a) Pauls Parody using Rover
b) Pauls Tyler-UFO Proof Parody (very old back Dec 2016)
3) What is Meta-Propulsion the new UFO buzz word
made up or real? we know meta materials is real and Meta-Lenses
4) Quantum Propulsion - what is that?
5) Fuel Cells - how they work
6) Fuel cells - used for electric JET engines and Space Craft!
does this give us a clue how the FLYTER flying Tic Tac shaped
car works?
6.5) The NAVY Patents update!
7) The Next UFO wave? 2035 ratio 2.04 will it be in Arizona?
see if Pauls predictions comes true?
8) MUFON expert on the Puerto Rico thermal UFO I debunked and Mick
West did years ago and his info on 104F for the skin matches our findings
9) GUFON with TPOM triangle craft claim on a round concrete pad
somewhere in Area51. Explained and Star of David near AFB Splved!
b) Funny clip about them talking about me as well. They so scared
of Me.. cos TRUTH and FACTs and Science wins.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) Mission to Mars - The new Rover has Landed.. we just missed
the real time footage but reply some of it
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere)
a) Pauls Parody using Rover
b) Pauls Tyler-UFO Proof Parody (very old back Dec 2016)
3) What is Meta-Propulsion the new UFO buzz word
made up or real? we know meta materials is real and Meta-Lenses
4) Quantum Propulsion - what is that?
5) Fuel Cells - how they work
6) Fuel cells - used for electric JET engines and Space Craft!
does this give us a clue how the FLYTER flying Tic Tac shaped
car works?
6.5) The NAVY Patents update!
7) The Next UFO wave? 2035 ratio 2.04 will it be in Arizona?
see if Pauls predictions comes true?
8) MUFON expert on the Puerto Rico thermal UFO I debunked and Mick
West did years ago and his info on 104F for the skin matches our findings
9) GUFON with TPOM triangle craft claim on a round concrete pad
somewhere in Area51. Explained and Star of David near AFB Splved!
b) Funny clip about them talking about me as well. They so scared
of Me.. cos TRUTH and FACTs and Science wins.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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