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Doctors that Don't Lie! Jana Ben-Nun has a riveting interview with Dr Lorraine Day
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202 views • April 18, 2021
She explains what the evil globalists are doing to you and the earth! MUST HEAR!
Drday.com - She has an amazing new book "The Deliberate Destruction of America and the World - Who's Doing it and Why?" this is 30 years of her research. She is now in her 80s.
Drday.com - She has an amazing new book "The Deliberate Destruction of America and the World - Who's Doing it and Why?" this is 30 years of her research. She is now in her 80s.
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