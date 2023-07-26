Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News





Reportedly the largest illegal alien settlement in America, just outside of Houston, Texas in Liberty County - and it’s growing! Supported by dems and NGOs.





#DeathofaNation brought to you by cartel supporting Democrats. Save America - vote all of these traitors out in 2024.





@BenBergquam



Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoicehttp://AmericasVoice.news





http://FrontlineAmerica.com