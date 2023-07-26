Create New Account
#DeathofaNation brought to you by cartel supporting Democrats
channel image
GalacticStorm
2068 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

Reportedly the largest illegal alien settlement in America, just outside of Houston, Texas in Liberty County - and it’s growing! Supported by dems and NGOs.


@BenBergquam

Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoicehttp://AmericasVoice.news


http://FrontlineAmerica.com

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

