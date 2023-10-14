Create New Account
BBC Cuts Off Gaza Reporter As He Expose Israel War Crimes Using White Phosphorus
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3287 Subscribers
108 views
Published Yesterday

Read more :

Israel appears to use white phosphorus in Gaza, video shows

By Meg Kelly

October 12, 2023 at 8:24 p.m. EDT

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/10/12/white-phosphorus-israel-gaza-strike-video/ 


Israel denies using white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon after Human Rights Watch claim

October 14th 2023


https://edition.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-news-hamas-war-10-13-23/h_9c4a97d32aa56c86a480b30f5f2e57e3#:~:text=October%2014%2C%202023-,Israel%20denies%20using%20white%20phosphorus%20in%20Gaza,after%20Human%20Rights%20Watch%20claim&text=Israel%20is%20denying%20claims%20it,Gaza%20and%20Lebanon%20this%20week

Keywords
israelbbcpalestinereporterwar crimesgazawhite phosphorus

