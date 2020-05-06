© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could Sonic Mania get an Official Genesis Port?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • May 06, 2020
Published on YouTube: March 24, 2018
So, about a week ago SEGA released some info about Sonic Mania Plus. All of it was a little underwhelming. However maybe the most boring thing revealed may be hinting at something bigger?
So, about a week ago SEGA released some info about Sonic Mania Plus. All of it was a little underwhelming. However maybe the most boring thing revealed may be hinting at something bigger?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.