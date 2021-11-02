Silent War Ep. 6122: Flights Cancelled en masse, VA Gov Election Fraud. 99.7% VaxD City Outbreaks

In this episode of The Silent War-La Palma volcano updates.A 99.7 vaccinated city in Ireland is having one of the largest outbreaks in the nation.West Point Cadets Coerced, Abused and Discriminated Against for not taking the Vax.Archbishop Vigano calls out the Pope for Calling Joe Biden a “Good Catholic” and Aligning Church with the Rothschilds and Others Pushing Climate Change and World Depopulation.New Hampshire Governor arrests protestors without cause, brings private army to intimidate constituents.More cheating expected as Virginia Results May Not be Finished Until FridayMore flights cancelled - Whistleblower Reveals Weather Is NOT The Cause, It’s Crew Shortages.Illinois Legislature Votes to Eliminate Right of Religious Freedom from COVID Rejection Measures.Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Law Allowing Workers to Seek Medical and Religious Exemptions from COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate.New York: 19 Fire Stations Close in New York City’s Five Boroughs on Sunday Due to Personnel Shortages Caused by Vaccine Mandates.Prince Charles Calling for Military Style NWO Takeover.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat