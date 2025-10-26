BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PROOF: The Tartarian Empire Is REAL (New Evidence Revealed)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5174 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 2 days ago

In today's video, I challenge the conventional historical narrative taught in schools and present compelling evidence of the forgotten Tartarian Empire. This vast civilization once held the largest territory ever recorded, and today I will provide proof of its existence and the systematic effort to erase its legacy.

AI-generated video summary

Quality and accuracy may vary.


The Observation Lounge presents compelling evidence challenging conventional history. The video examines historical texts and maps, arguing for the existence of a vast Tartarian Empire and a subsequent effort to erase its legacy. Explore primary sources and claims of systematic historical revision.


RUMBLE — https://rumble.com/OldWorldObserver

DISCORD — https://discord.gg/wahxPUV2Tr

TWITTER — https://x.com/oldworldobserve

IG — https://www.instagram.com/OLDWORLDOBSERVER

TT — https://www.tiktok.com/@oldworldobserver


Shared from and subscribe to:

The Observation Lounge

https://www.youtube.com/@oldworldobserver


Keywords
educationtruthhidden historytartaria
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy