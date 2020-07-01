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Constitution Research Guide: How to Read an 18th Century Legal Document
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15 views • July 01, 2020
How do you get to the original, legal meaning of a word, phrase, article, clause or section of the Constitution? Following the advice of the founders - this guide includes debates, speeches, dictionaries and more to get the best results.
Path to Liberty: July 1, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
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Path to Liberty: July 1, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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