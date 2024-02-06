Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Russian Storm Troopers managed to Break Through the First Line of Defense of the Avdeevka Garrison."
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
54 views
Published 14 hours ago

"Our storm troopers managed to break through the first line of defense of the Avdeevka garrison."
Avdeevka is a heavily fortified area near the Russian city of Donetsk, from which artillery shelling of the Russian city has been conducted for many years. The assault on Avdeevka was a heavy Russian operation. Russian forces have managed to enter the city of Avdeevka from the south, but the fighting is still going on. A war correspondent from Russian TV was at one of the positions that was recaptured from the enemy. He described how the operation went and how the fighters occupied key points.

Avdeevka is a heavily fortified area near the Russian city of Donetsk, from which artillery shelling of the Russian city has been conducted for many years. The assault on Avdeevka was a heavy Russian operation. Russian forces have managed to enter the city of Avdeevka from the south, but the fighting is still going on. A war correspondent from Russian TV was at one of the positions that was recaptured from the enemy. He described how the operation went and how the fighters occupied key points.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket