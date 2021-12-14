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Christ Won't Come to Us As a Thief
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20 views • December 14, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/DontBeDeceivedByLies
But you, brethren, are not in darkness, so that this Day should overtake you as a thief. You are all sons of light and sons of the day. We are not of the night nor of darkness. Therefore let us not sleep, as others do, but let us watch and be sober.
But you, brethren, are not in darkness, so that this Day should overtake you as a thief. You are all sons of light and sons of the day. We are not of the night nor of darkness. Therefore let us not sleep, as others do, but let us watch and be sober.
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