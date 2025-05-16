BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Film about Cristina Part One 4K UHD FULL MOVIE A TRUE STORY father daughter | Parental Alienation
CourageDreams
CourageDreams
8 views • 1 day ago

A Film about Cristina Part One 4K UHD FULL MOVIE A TRUE STORY father daughter | Parental Alienation, A Must Watch Film for the Whole Family. CREATING A FILM THAT CREATES CHANGE! A TIMECODES Below. Film about: Courage * seperation * self-reliance * overcoming * family * strengh * forgiveness * friends * hope * love * Journey * happiness * life * lose * music, and more...

Thanks for coming to my Channel. Please Give Thumps Up, Comment, Like and Subscribe, for more content. Please pass my daughters movie far and wide to family and friends, thank you for watching: https://youtube.com/@cristinasmithformydaughter?si=NS7gHLOwlBABqbkq

QUESTION - Have a question about online viedo or anything? please drop it in the comments!

This film is Part One and will be a series of subsequent films. Part Two Comming Soon!

Here are some additional useful links subject matter partially mentioned (*) in this film, on Parental Alienation, the aftermath toll it takes on our kids and the parents.

*Erasing Family (2020) | Parental Alienation documentary, US Divorce Court System

https://youtu.be/KLCsbtS9dUA?si=6bz_2E1bFq65Cgv9

Documentary Film Trailer: PARENTAL ALIENATION: THE AFTERMATH

https://youtu.be/IFdVIf5XsYw?si=UxgoXnWBPmlrS2XK

Parental Alienation: The Aftermath - Adult Children Victims Speak Out

https://youtu.be/Wr3AH1d11wY?si=WRJIV3uOtfJC0TP8

https://victimtohero.com/stories-from-adult-children-of-parental-alienation/

*Tony Robbins and a suicidal girl 13 years old

https://youtu.be/omDkV5n_cxM?si=AnrWk6YsVirBmrXN

*Toddler reunites with her dad after three months apart | LOVE THIS!

https://youtu.be/sq3fPtCiEmA?si=ZDCl3C36J3G_YzOP

DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY | Tony Robbins - Stanford University

https://youtu.be/CxJJYn58nug?si=exuNsnNEndX6eXu3

Tony Robbins Inspires Fathers: Unleashing the Power of Fatherhood for a Fulfilling Life

https://youtu.be/PEGhe6Ob1Dw?si=wyn6bBoJqHbojQmr

The Truth About Love & Relationships Today | Tony Robbins Podcast

https://youtu.be/two18YkJPAU?si=BRsLYoc5uCU4BWFf

Happy Father's Day from Tony & Sage Robbins | Father's Day 2024

https://youtu.be/dskZTFRCBdI?si=lNVUwjP7LhEgl0Cf

Dr Phil on Parental Alienation

https://youtu.be/ZJ5ief0w5Cw?si=oqtY3F5hXvmH8s7l

#newmovie2025 #truestory #fullmovies #4kuhd #daughters #parentalalienation #love #family

Keywords
courageinspirationalparental alienationtrue storyeducationalcelebratefull moviereunitefalse allegationsfather daughterfaith base filmnew films 2025new films 2026upcoming movieshope and lovea film cristinatrue eventscristina smithnew movie 2025full movie freefull movie true storyfamily movies full movies true storytrue family story moviesbased on true storyfull movies family moviesri
Chapters

-------------------------------------------------------------

Timestamps:

00:00A Film about Cristina Part One 4K UHD FULL MOVIE A TRUE STORY

01:57Chapter 1 Her name is Cristina, Cristina Kyoko Smith. And this is her story

02:10Act 1 Cristina, Celebrate and praise the father!

19:17Feature Presentation

20:12Act 2 Cristina, Celebrate praise the son or the daughter!

22:32Chapter 2 We begin with Cristina’s origin

25:57Chapter 3 Cristina learning something new

29:05Chapter 4 Cristina learning to overcome obstacles

31:38Chapter 5 Cristina learning different ways to observe and reach the top

40:01Chapter 6 Cristina learning self-reliance

45:22Chapter 7 Cristina learning Courage

50:27Chapter 8 Cristina learning music is of the heart

54:45Chapter 9 Cristina learning to enjoy and be with friends

56:30Chaper 10 Cristina celebrating her Quinceanera party

58:05Chapter 11 Cristina learning and getting to know her father and her extended family

59:26Chapter 12 Cristina learning new things challenge’s spreading her wings being on her own

01:03:15End of Part One

01:06:24Act 3 Cristina, Celebrate praise the spirit, three in one, a family!

01:11:29Special Photomontage

01:17:48To my daughter Cristina Epilogue Poem

01:21:40Coming Soon Attraction A look at Parental Alienation toll it takes

