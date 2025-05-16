A Film about Cristina Part One 4K UHD FULL MOVIE A TRUE STORY father daughter | Parental Alienation, A Must Watch Film for the Whole Family. CREATING A FILM THAT CREATES CHANGE! A TIMECODES Below. Film about: Courage * seperation * self-reliance * overcoming * family * strengh * forgiveness * friends * hope * love * Journey * happiness * life * lose * music, and more...

Thanks for coming to my Channel. Please Give Thumps Up, Comment, Like and Subscribe, for more content. Please pass my daughters movie far and wide to family and friends, thank you for watching: https://youtube.com/@cristinasmithformydaughter?si=NS7gHLOwlBABqbkq

QUESTION - Have a question about online viedo or anything? please drop it in the comments!

This film is Part One and will be a series of subsequent films. Part Two Comming Soon!

Here are some additional useful links subject matter partially mentioned (*) in this film, on Parental Alienation, the aftermath toll it takes on our kids and the parents.

*Erasing Family (2020) | Parental Alienation documentary, US Divorce Court System

https://youtu.be/KLCsbtS9dUA?si=6bz_2E1bFq65Cgv9

Documentary Film Trailer: PARENTAL ALIENATION: THE AFTERMATH

https://youtu.be/IFdVIf5XsYw?si=UxgoXnWBPmlrS2XK

Parental Alienation: The Aftermath - Adult Children Victims Speak Out

https://youtu.be/Wr3AH1d11wY?si=WRJIV3uOtfJC0TP8

https://victimtohero.com/stories-from-adult-children-of-parental-alienation/

*Tony Robbins and a suicidal girl 13 years old

https://youtu.be/omDkV5n_cxM?si=AnrWk6YsVirBmrXN

*Toddler reunites with her dad after three months apart | LOVE THIS!

https://youtu.be/sq3fPtCiEmA?si=ZDCl3C36J3G_YzOP

DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY | Tony Robbins - Stanford University

https://youtu.be/CxJJYn58nug?si=exuNsnNEndX6eXu3

Tony Robbins Inspires Fathers: Unleashing the Power of Fatherhood for a Fulfilling Life

https://youtu.be/PEGhe6Ob1Dw?si=wyn6bBoJqHbojQmr

The Truth About Love & Relationships Today | Tony Robbins Podcast

https://youtu.be/two18YkJPAU?si=BRsLYoc5uCU4BWFf

Happy Father's Day from Tony & Sage Robbins | Father's Day 2024

https://youtu.be/dskZTFRCBdI?si=lNVUwjP7LhEgl0Cf

Dr Phil on Parental Alienation

https://youtu.be/ZJ5ief0w5Cw?si=oqtY3F5hXvmH8s7l

#newmovie2025 #truestory #fullmovies #4kuhd #daughters #parentalalienation #love #family