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Massive Flood At The Port of Vancouver, BC, CANADA - What It Means For The Global Supply Chain - Ice Age Farmer
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287 views • November 18, 2021
Canada's largest port, the Port of Vancouver has closed. The rails and roads connecting the port to the rest of Canada is now severely damaged.
The deep water port is responsible for 1/3 of Canadian imports and exports. This means the grains that the world so badly needs from Canada are not able to get out. The overflow of goods from other congested North American ports are now wholly unable to get in.
Thank you to Christian of The Ice Age Farmer
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The deep water port is responsible for 1/3 of Canadian imports and exports. This means the grains that the world so badly needs from Canada are not able to get out. The overflow of goods from other congested North American ports are now wholly unable to get in.
Thank you to Christian of The Ice Age Farmer
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
_______________________________________________
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://thebodyhouse.biz/phone-sessions-with-dyann
Dyann's RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN... The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
The Body House Lounge - https://www.thebodyhouse.co/ - Old Hollywood & Pulp Fiction in Text & Audio
ALL Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
SIGN UP TO GET PULP FICTION, CLASSIC MOVIE STAR QUOTES & COACHING TIPS!
http://madmimi.com/signups/4c2eda7a59ed4caabce9a26fc22cd8cc/join
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