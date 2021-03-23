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China Bitch Slaps U.S. On Human Rights Record
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110 views • March 23, 2021
China is now using the BLM riots as evidence that the U.S. has no right to lecture the Chinese government on human rights abuses.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60550ea03f377651c6b05aef
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60550ea03f377651c6b05aef
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