Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Inconveniet Truth: 32 Climate Predictions Proven False!
channel image
Truth John 14:6
500 Subscribers
57 views
Published Yesterday

Greta, where are you when we need you! 32 Climate hoaxes revealed. So, why all the chemical trails they keep spewing all over the earth because of the climate change HOAX!! If we can find out who is financing the trails we will find out who is behind the greatest fraud in history!Greta, where are you when we need you! 32 Climate hoaxes revealed. So, why all the chemical trails they keep spewing all over the earth because of the climate change HOAX!! If we can find out who is financing the trails we will find out who is behind the greatest fraud in history!

Keywords
truthpredictionsinconvenietclimate proven false

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket