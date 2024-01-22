Anti-Christian Joy-less Reid

Joy Reid of MSNBC went on a not unexpected anti-white-Christian diatribe after the Iowa Caucus. Apparently, she does not like "white evangelicals" voting. Now the same could be said by the right about Christian African American groups in South Carolina voting for Joe Biden. They helped to push him over the top for his nomination four years ago, but besides for stating the demographic facts, no one sane on the right complained about it. Everyone in this country has the right to vote for whom he or she decides to vote for. Seems Joy Reid has a problem with that.
