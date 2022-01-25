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Compiled and Organizes Highlights From Ron Johnson COVID-19 ‘Second Opinion’ Panel
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170 views • January 25, 2022
Compiled and Organizes Highlights From Ron Johnson COVID-19 ‘Second Opinion’ Panel
https://newzworldtoday.com/watch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
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Cancers & Miscarriages Up 300% and Neurological Issues Up 1,000%
Senator Ron Johnson hosted a panel discussion Monday afternoon featuring world-renowned doctors and medical experts.
The panelists revealed information that should shock Americans about our government’s disastrous COVID-19 response.
I wanted to share a montage of clips that highlight the biggest revelations discussed by the panelists.
To start, Attorney Thomas Renz shared these alarming statistics since the beginning of the COVID-19 jab rollout:
enator Ron Johnson hosted a panel discussion Monday afternoon featuring world-renowned doctors and medical experts.
The panelists revealed information that should shock Americans about our government’s disastrous COVID-19 response.
I wanted to share a montage of clips that highlight the biggest revelations discussed by the panelists.
To start, Attorney Thomas Renz shared these alarming statistics since the beginning of the COVID-19 jab rollout:
https://twitter.com/MiNopinions/status/1485758146522095616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485779677822308354%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
Registered nurse Nicole Sirotek elaborated on the egregious medical malpractice that took place in New York City:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485736872626339844?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485768063350108160%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
. Peter McCollough detailed the ramifications regarding myocarditis
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485740888773038088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485740888773038088%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
Former Houston Methodist nurse Jennifer Bridges described her experiences before she was terminated
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485719194264117254?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485719194264117254%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
Paul Alexander, Ph.D. explained the problem of the COVID-19 jab’s inability to stop transmission of the virus
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485714745718104071?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485714745718104071%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch elaborated on UK data that shows immune system damage post-inoculation:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485700596262965250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485700596262965250%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
Dr. Aaron Kheriarty explains why many doctors are so hesitant to write medical exemptions for masks and inoculations:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485667571072475139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485667571072475139%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
https://newzworldtoday.com/watch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
Cancers & Miscarriages Up 300% and Neurological Issues Up 1,000%
Senator Ron Johnson hosted a panel discussion Monday afternoon featuring world-renowned doctors and medical experts.
The panelists revealed information that should shock Americans about our government’s disastrous COVID-19 response.
I wanted to share a montage of clips that highlight the biggest revelations discussed by the panelists.
To start, Attorney Thomas Renz shared these alarming statistics since the beginning of the COVID-19 jab rollout:
enator Ron Johnson hosted a panel discussion Monday afternoon featuring world-renowned doctors and medical experts.
The panelists revealed information that should shock Americans about our government’s disastrous COVID-19 response.
I wanted to share a montage of clips that highlight the biggest revelations discussed by the panelists.
To start, Attorney Thomas Renz shared these alarming statistics since the beginning of the COVID-19 jab rollout:
https://twitter.com/MiNopinions/status/1485758146522095616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485779677822308354%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
Registered nurse Nicole Sirotek elaborated on the egregious medical malpractice that took place in New York City:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485736872626339844?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485768063350108160%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
. Peter McCollough detailed the ramifications regarding myocarditis
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485740888773038088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485740888773038088%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
Former Houston Methodist nurse Jennifer Bridges described her experiences before she was terminated
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485719194264117254?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485719194264117254%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
Paul Alexander, Ph.D. explained the problem of the COVID-19 jab’s inability to stop transmission of the virus
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485714745718104071?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485714745718104071%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch elaborated on UK data that shows immune system damage post-inoculation:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485700596262965250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485700596262965250%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
Dr. Aaron Kheriarty explains why many doctors are so hesitant to write medical exemptions for masks and inoculations:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1485667571072475139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485667571072475139%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewzworldtoday.com%2Fwatch-highlights-from-ron-johnson-covid-19-second-opinion-panel-cancers-miscarriages-up-300-and-neurological-issues-up-1000%2F
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