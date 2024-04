⚜️ 2024 04 18 #Thrivalism #Onpassive

Getting out of your rut. We all stumble with actions we should be doing when we find ourselves in a rut and we must with self discipline get ourselves out of the slump we find ourselves in at times. Self empowerment is a must, thus on Thrivalism Thursdays we deal with that first. Next we cover things we can do to improve our own communities. Let's roll up our sleeves and start those improvements now.

Note the 3 topics (see graphic)

Free "ONE TIME" Register with Onpassive. https://o-trim.co/FREE2Register49 ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ”ฅ

Date & Time: April 18th 8:00pm EDT

Webinar attendance links below. Register 1st.โ˜๏ธ

Speaker Long URLhttps://ecosystem.onpassive.com/o-connect/webinar/meeting/661f2b0f07ebe70008f481ad/424270850717764/OqCp7A83kh/2841670/2581377





Speaker - https://o-trim.co/ZJyLiQ

Attendee - https://o-trim.co/dLzoNb

What is "Thrivalism Thursday?"

๐Ÿ‘‰ https://rumble.com/v483txr-kc-thrivalism-thursday-jan-18.html

Note - Video from Thrivalism Thursday โ˜๏ธ Jan 18th

๐Ÿ‘‰ https://rumble.com/v4jn4wl-thrivalism-thursday-fun-03-14-onpassive.html

Note - Video from Thrivalism Thursday โ˜๏ธ March 14th

๐Ÿ‘‰ https://rumble.com/v4kvs83-creating-dreams-thrivalism-onpassive.html

Note - Video from Thrivalism Thursday โ˜๏ธ March 21st

What is better than ZOOM where affiliates can also earn?

Onpassive's Flagship Product

๐Ÿ‘‰ O-Connecthttps://o-trim.co/FunStartsHere ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ”ฅ

๐“˜๐“ท๐“ฝ๐“ป๐“ธ๐“ญ๐“พ๐“ฌ๐“ฎ ๐“จ๐“ธ๐“พ๐“ป๐“ผ๐“ฎ๐“ต๐“ฏ & ๐“ฏ๐“ฒ๐“ท๐“ญ ๐“ถ๐“ฎ ๐“ฑ๐“ฎ๐“ป๐“ฎ.

โœ” Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassve' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 ๐Ÿ—ก

โœ” MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 ๐Ÿ—ก

โœ” Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassive - https://t.me/Thrivalism ๐Ÿ’—๐Ÿ™

โœ” Fakebook Group Page - https://o-trim.co/TwistedLightworkerFacebook

โœ” My Onpassive Group Page https://ecosystem.onpassive.com/o-net/clubs/myclubs/NTY3ODQ%3D/A

๐ŸŒน โ˜• ๐“ซ๐“พ๐”‚ ๐“ถ๐“ฎ ๐“ช ๐“’๐“ธ๐“ฏ๐“ฏ๐“ฎ๐“ฎ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling ๐Ÿบ