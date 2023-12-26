Rep. Clay Higgins: It's Quite Nefarious

That’s where we are as a nation right now.

It calls for calm, consideration and response to the oppression we face from within.





The full interview is linked below.





Lara Logan | The Rest of the Story: What Are They Still Hiding About January 6th? | Clay Higgins (18 December 2023)

https://www.brighteon.com/f05d3898-1c59-4d3b-b39d-228b5c6188ac