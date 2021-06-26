© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep State Communists Will Use Your POOP to Determine if You Have COVID + Been 'Vaxxed'[25.06.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • June 26, 2021
The globalists are determined to damn you to hell if you don't get jabbed, and they're going to make certain that if you run, you won't be able to hide! www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
geminimc69, 1 day ago
If anyone tells you COVID 19 is detected They are outright lieing COVID 19 has NEVER been isolated This whole scamdemic is influenza a&b, pneumonia etc rebranded
Hopedealer64, 1 day ago
Does a bear poop in the woods?
You can too..
Stew Peters Show Published June 23, 2021 - 13,446 Views
https://rumble.com/viys5h-deep-state-communists-will-use-your-poop-to-determine-if-you-have-covid-bee.html
geminimc69, 1 day ago
If anyone tells you COVID 19 is detected They are outright lieing COVID 19 has NEVER been isolated This whole scamdemic is influenza a&b, pneumonia etc rebranded
Hopedealer64, 1 day ago
Does a bear poop in the woods?
You can too..
Stew Peters Show Published June 23, 2021 - 13,446 Views
https://rumble.com/viys5h-deep-state-communists-will-use-your-poop-to-determine-if-you-have-covid-bee.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.