RIGHTEOUS or SINNER? - PART 2

Written and published by Lucia on Oct.10/2025. Link to the written transcript to follow.
Link to RIGHTEOUS or SINNER? - PART 1, https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e2c98f58-77ef-4599-920c-796a997c40af
***DEAR BROTHERS AND SISTERS, IT WOULD GREATLY BENEFIT YOU IF YOU PULL OUT YOUR BIBLES AND FOLLOW ALONG ALL THE SCRIPTURES I HAVE PROVIDED. THERE IS SO MUCH DETAIL IN THIS DOCUMENT. HOWEVER, IF YOU DON'T ENGAGE IN STUDYING ON YOUR OWN, LIKE A GOOD BEREAN, THERE IS A VERY GOOD CHANCE THAT YOU WILL MISS OUT A LOT.***
