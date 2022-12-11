When will the Holy Spirit leave the earth? According to those who believe in a pre-tribulation rapture, the Holy Spirit is holding back the Antichrist, and when he is removed, Satan will finally be able to usher in the Man of Sin. However, scripture reveals it is an angel of the Lord, not the Holy Ghost, who is holding back the Antichrist.
The Holy Spirit has a definitive role to play because Jesus promised to never leave or forsake us. Since Jesus is not presently on earth, He is represented by the Holy Ghost that He sent to be with us. That means the Holy Spirit will continue to indwell every believer in Christ until the end of the world when this creation is dissolved and we move into the new creation.
The Bible doesn't say that we will be raptured away before the Antichrist comes on the scene, and if that is the case, we will have an ally that won't vanish away when needed most. Keep in mind that the gospel didn't come only in word, but also in power and in the Holy Ghost. If you live to see the Man of Sin, God has not abandoned you.
Sermon Outline:
https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1438.pdf
RLJ-1438 -- APRIL 6, 2014
Operating in the Spirit Realm
Part 9: The Mystery of Iniquity
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
https://eaec.org/webcast.htm
